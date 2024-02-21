Suryakant Tripathi Nirala's 7 Best Works You Must Read

21 Feb, 2024

Jigyasa Sahay

Anamika - This is one of his most classic works that navigates through the relation between a father and daughter.

Apsara: Here, the Hindi writer wrote about the different aspirations of a women.

Alka: This is Nirala's acclaimed work that explores the themes of social and economic status of the country under British Raj

Prem Patra: As the name suggest, it is a collection of letters where Nirala writes about love, life and the society.

Parimal: It is a beautiful collection of romantic poems that speak of poet's love life and nature.

Saroj Smriti: This is a memoir that talks about Nirala's life and people who majorly influenced his life.

Jharna: This is another of most beautiful poetry collection that elaborate on the beauty of nature.

