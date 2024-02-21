Suryakant Tripathi Nirala's 7 Best Works You Must Read
21 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Anamika - This is one of his most classic works that navigates through the relation between a father and daughter.
Apsara: Here, the Hindi writer wrote about the different aspirations of a women.
Alka: This is Nirala's acclaimed work that explores the themes of social and economic status of the country under British Raj
Prem Patra: As the name suggest, it is a collection of letters where Nirala writes about love, life and the society.
Parimal: It is a beautiful collection of romantic poems that speak of poet's love life and nature.
Saroj Smriti: This is a memoir that talks about Nirala's life and people who majorly influenced his life.
Jharna: This is another of most beautiful poetry collection that elaborate on the beauty of nature.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Morning Habits to Gain Inner Strength