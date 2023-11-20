Sushmita Sen's 11 Breathtaking Saree Looks to Try This Wedding Season
20 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Sushmita Sen is one diva whose saree styles were way ahead of time.
Sushmita Sen's aka Miss Chandini's red chiffon saree was simply graceful with sleeveless blouse.
Sushmita Sen's black and red polka dot saree is too adorable.
Sushmita Sen's saree fashion was way ahead of the time. Look at the halter neck blouse with vibrant yellow-orange saree!
Sushmita Sen carried shimmer saree with sultry blouse design way before it became a trend.
Sushmita Sen exuded desi barbiecore vibes in pink Bandhani saree with silver gota pati border during festive season.
Sushmita Sen is a timeless saree queen and her recent nude shade blingy saree is going viral with full sleeve blouse. She re-wore this partywear saree supporting sustainable fashion.
Sushmita Sen looked elegant in bottle green saree with a statement necklace.
Sushmita Sen's is festive ready in mustard simple designed saree with quarter sleeve blouses.
Sushmita Sen's dhoti saree can be a good addition for the festive season.
