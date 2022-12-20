Tamanaah Bhatia looks super-cool as she nails the denim-on-denim trend but in a different style
20 Dec, 2022
Tamanaah Bhatia's outfit comes with hefty price tag of Rs.1,17,660
20 Dec, 2022
Tamanaah Bhatia picked her outfit from the shelves of Mugler
20 Dec, 2022
Tamanaah Bhatia sported the dual-toned jeans with a matching denim jacket and black body hugging crop top.
20 Dec, 2022
Tamanaah captioned her pics on gram 'Keep it basic... but better 💙💙💙'
20 Dec, 2022
Tamanaah Bhatia completed the attire with kickass heels.
20 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!