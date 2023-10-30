Tamannaah Bhatia took away our breath as she shared her string of pictures in ethnic

30 Oct, 2023

Onam Gupta

Tamannaah Bhatia weaved six yards of grace in a sexy monochrome saree.

Tamannaah Bhatia made fashion enthusiasts in love with her desi avatar

Tamannaah Bhatia complemented the monochrome saree with sleeveless black blouse

Tamannaah Bhatia struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for open wavy tresses accompanying minimalistic jewellery.

Tamannaah Bhatia's stunning saree is every tone of festivities

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Manish Malhotra Latest Designer Saree Collection 2023-2024

 Find Out More