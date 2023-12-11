On Monday, Tamannaah Bhatia attended Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram’s wedding reception in Mumbai
Tamannaah Bhatia made several heads turn as she donned a black floral saree paired with a deep-neck blouse.
Tamannaah Bhatia complemented her look with chunky danglers.
For glam picks, the actress chose dazzling highlighter, subtle eyeshadow, glossy lips, perfect brows and sharp contour
Tamannaah Bhatia struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Tamannaah Bhatia tied her hair in a bun that matched her ethnic look perfectly
Sarees are Tamannaah Bhatia's all-time favourite.
