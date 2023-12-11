On Monday, Tamannaah Bhatia attended Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram’s wedding reception in Mumbai

11 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Tamannaah Bhatia made several heads turn as she donned a black floral saree paired with a deep-neck blouse.

Tamannaah Bhatia complemented her look with chunky danglers.

For glam picks, the actress chose dazzling highlighter, subtle eyeshadow, glossy lips, perfect brows and sharp contour

Tamannaah Bhatia struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Tamannaah Bhatia tied her hair in a bun that matched her ethnic look perfectly

Sarees are Tamannaah Bhatia's all-time favourite.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Harshavardhan of Kannauj

 Find Out More