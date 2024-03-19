Tamannaah Bhatia sets the internet ablaze with her latest set of Instagram pictures

19 Mar, 2024

Onam Gupta

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a series of photos in an all-black ensemble captioned, "Are You Ready?"

Tamannaah Bhatia is a beauty to behold in a stunning fringed leather pencil dress featuring broad straps and deep neckline

Tamannaah Bhatia's glamorous black outfit is from the shelves of the brand Alexander McQueen

Tamannaah's high heels and long danglers kept the all-black theme game strong

With smokey eyeshadow, glossy lips, defined brows, sharp contour and fluttery lashes, Tamannaah's glam squad truly worked their magic

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for luscious curls to complement her oh-so-classy look.

