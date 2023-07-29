Tamannaah Bhatia oozes oomph in a shimmery red hot saree-gown for the Jailer audio launch.
Tamannaah Bhatia painted the entire town red in her latest photos in a red saree-gown.
Tamannaah Bhatia wore Falguni Shane Peacock's heavy embellished red saree-gown.
Tamannaah Bhatia's blouse came with a deep neckline and beaded tassels.
Tamannaah Bhatia's saree-gown featured a thigh-high slit.
Tamannaah Bhatia elevated her glamour quotient with statement golden earrings.
Tamannaah Bhatia's wavy strands fell on her shoulders, and my oh, my!
Tamannaah Bhatia struck sexy poses for the camera in her hot red saree-gown.
Tamannaah Bhatia's red pallu came with beaded embellishments and mini tassels.
Tamannaah Bhatia's fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis for the actress in the comment section.
