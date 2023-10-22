Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Like a Garden Full of Fresh Flowers

22 Oct, 2023

Tanya Garg

Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a vision to behold in Gauri & Nainika's floral gown.

Tamannaah Bhatia served fresh looks in a floral printed gown with a square neckline.

Tamannaah Bhatia exuded an unreal glow in a colourful ensemble.

Tamannaah Bhatia is Vijay Varma's 'Darling' in the latest photos.

Tamannaah Bhatia accessorised her look with heart-shaped earrings.

Tamannaah Bhatia kept her look natural with nude pink lips.

