Tamannaah Bhatia is an absolute fashionista. The actress recently opted for a quirky outfit for the screening of her upcoming series Aakhri Sach.
Tamannaah Bhatia struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Tamannaah was seen adorning full-sleeves white with flared pants and quirky closet belt.
Tamannah's centre-parted and open silky tresses gave the finishing touch to her glamorous avatar.
While sharing pictures on gram, Tamannaah captioned it "Decided to match the sky!"
Tamannaah opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows and glowing skin
Tamannaah surely knows to how ace any damn look with style and sophistication
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Indian Baby Names Inspired From Tilak