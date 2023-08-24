Tamannaah Bhatia is an absolute fashionista. The actress recently opted for a quirky outfit for the screening of her upcoming series Aakhri Sach.

Onam Gupta

Tamannaah Bhatia struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Tamannaah was seen adorning full-sleeves white with flared pants and quirky closet belt.

Tamannah's centre-parted and open silky tresses gave the finishing touch to her glamorous avatar.

While sharing pictures on gram, Tamannaah captioned it "Decided to match the sky!"

Tamannaah opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows and glowing skin

Tamannaah surely knows to how ace any damn look with style and sophistication

