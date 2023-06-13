Tamannaah Bhatia nails denim-on-denim look in latest set of pictures
Tamannaah opted for white bralette, heart-patterned jeans and lose jacket
Tamannaah Bhatia exudes style and confidence in a captivating ensemble
Tamannaah struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Tamannaah opted for golden jewellery, including statement earrings and a striking gold drop necklace
For glam picks, Tamannaah Bhatia went with subtle eyeshadow, nude lip shade, sharp contour and glowing skin
Tamannaah chose a chic high ponytail that accentuating her facial features
