Tamannaah Bhatia nails denim-on-denim look in latest set of pictures

13 Jun, 2023

Onam Gupta

Tamannaah opted for white bralette, heart-patterned jeans and lose jacket

Tamannaah Bhatia exudes style and confidence in a captivating ensemble

Tamannaah struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Tamannaah opted for golden jewellery, including statement earrings and a striking gold drop necklace

For glam picks, Tamannaah Bhatia went with subtle eyeshadow, nude lip shade, sharp contour and glowing skin

Tamannaah chose a chic high ponytail that accentuating her facial features

