Tamannaah Bhatia Serves Looks in Black Corset Dress And That Pearl Bag
Tamannaah Bhatia made jaws drop with her sultry appearance in a black corset-inspired dress.
Tamannaah Bhatia paired her bold sultry bodice with a black body-hugging skirt.
Tamannaah Bhatia oozes oomph with her glamourous appearance at the Animal success party.
Tamannaah Bhatia elevated her fashionable look with a mini pearl bag on the starry night.
Tamannaah Bhatia's black gown suited her body type, and the diva looked breathtaking.
Tamannaah Bhatia allowed her wavy hair to fall beautifully on her shoulder.
Tamannaah Bhatia opted for dewy makeup with pink lip shade at the success bash of Animal.
Tamannaah Bhatia smiled for the paps as she posed in her stunning black dress.
Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a vision to behold in viral photos from the Animal success bash.
