Tamannaah Bhatia Shines Like a Pearl in Embroidered Hot Lehenga - IN PICS
14 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Tamannaah Bhatia exudes pure hotness in Indian attire at LFW.
Tamannaah wore a gorgeous embroidered lehenga with pearls and beads in every string!
Tamannaah Bhatia wore Vani’s collection ‘Piroi’ at the Lakme Fashion Week
The collection is dedicated to honouring the contemporary bride
Tamannaah Bhatia raises mercury in fully beaded lehenga at LFW
Tamannaah Bhatia is our golden girl in her sunkissed moment.
The Lust Stories 2 actress was even trolled for her "masculine" walk on the ramp.
Tamannaah aced in pearl embellished lehenga, smokey eyes and nude lips.
She looks nothing short of a bombshell in her full-sleeves blouse with pearly tassles
