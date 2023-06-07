Tamannaah Bhatia delighted fans on social media by dropping latest pictures of herself dressed in stunning ensemble.
Tamannaah Bhatia struck some amazing poses in sexy cream coloured crop top with a black lacy bralette on top
Tamannaah styled the top with dark blue coloured denim cargo pants featuring flared hem and a relaxed fitting.
Tamannaah looks uber-cool in latest set of pictures
For glam picks, Tamannaah went with subtle eyeshadow, glossy lips, sharp contour, perfect brows and dazzling highlighter
Tamannaah posted the pictures with the caption ''Crop it like it's hot''
Tamannaah complemented her look with multiple neckpieces and long danglers
Tamannaah Bhatia is Summer-Ready Indeed in Hot Crop Top And Denim Pants
A sleek pulled-back ponytail gave the finishing touch to her super-cool fashion statement
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 Facts To Know