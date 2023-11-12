Tamannaah Bhatia radiated elegance at a Diwali party as she adorned a stunning purple lehenga.
Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to impress fans with her impeccable sense of fashion
Tamannaah Bhatia served festive fashion in a regal purple lehenga with golden embellishments and backless choli
Tamannaah Bhatia is the epitome of grace and sophistication in the latest pictures
For glam picks, Tamannaah Bhatia chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter and glowing skin
Tamannaah Bhatia struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Tamannaah Bhatia glammed her ensemble with a maang tika, a sleek bracelet and matching footwear
Tamannaah Bhatia's latest photoshoot is all smiles as she was seen posing with her mom
