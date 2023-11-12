Tamannaah Bhatia radiated elegance at a Diwali party as she adorned a stunning purple lehenga.

12 Nov, 2023

Onam Gupta

Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to impress fans with her impeccable sense of fashion

Tamannaah Bhatia served festive fashion in a regal purple lehenga with golden embellishments and backless choli

Tamannaah Bhatia is the epitome of grace and sophistication in the latest pictures

For glam picks, Tamannaah Bhatia chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter and glowing skin

Tamannaah Bhatia struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Tamannaah Bhatia glammed her ensemble with a maang tika, a sleek bracelet and matching footwear

Tamannaah Bhatia's latest photoshoot is all smiles as she was seen posing with her mom

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jazz Up Your Diwali Look With These Pretty Yellow Outfits

 Find Out More