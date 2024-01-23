Tamannaah Bhatia's 6 Stylish Blouse Designs For The Shaadi Season
23 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Tamanaah Bhatia dons a puff levee blouse with a sweetheart neckline, perfect for this wedding season.
Although bell sleeves have been in style for a while, Tamannaah elevates the look with a slit in the middle.
Pair your sarees with a halter neck blouse or crop top just like Tamanaah Bhatia for a chic yet casual look.
Even though her blouse's cutouts don't expose much of her body, they nevertheless look very attractive.
Tamanaah Bhatia’s blouse with a conservative high neckline and lace fabric is perfect for a glamorous retro look and adds a unique touch to the whole look.
A bell-sleeve blouse with a triangular cut in the middle looks super stylish on our diva Tamanaah Bhatia.
