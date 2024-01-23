Tamannaah Bhatia's 6 Stylish Blouse Designs For The Shaadi Season

23 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Tamanaah Bhatia dons a puff levee blouse with a sweetheart neckline, perfect for this wedding season.

Although bell sleeves have been in style for a while, Tamannaah elevates the look with a slit in the middle.

Pair your sarees with a halter neck blouse or crop top just like Tamanaah Bhatia for a chic yet casual look.

Even though her blouse's cutouts don't expose much of her body, they nevertheless look very attractive.

Tamanaah Bhatia’s blouse with a conservative high neckline and lace fabric is perfect for a glamorous retro look and adds a unique touch to the whole look.

A bell-sleeve blouse with a triangular cut in the middle looks super stylish on our diva Tamanaah Bhatia.

Thanks For Reading!

