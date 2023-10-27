Tamannaah Bhatia made the internet bedazzled with her stunning pictures on Instagram.
The Jailer actress took to her social media and shared photos of her in a stunning black gown with a transparent cape.
Tamannaah Bhatia exudes festive elegance in dazzling embellished indo-western look.
For glam picks, Tamannaah Bhatia chose dazzling highlighter, perfect eyebrows, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and sharp contour.
Tamannaah Bhatia gave off majestic vibes with her messy hairdo.
To complete the look, Tamannaah Bhatia went with long mirror work danglers with black stilettoes.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Things To Keep Around Your House To Attract Wealth - Vastu Tips