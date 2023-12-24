Tamannaah Bhatia and sarees are truly a match made in heaven

24 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

The actress looked pure elegance in a turquoise green satin-silk saree

Tamannaah paired her six yards of wonder with a half-sleeved blouse decked in silver diamantes

Tamannaah graced the red carpet in a desi look, leaving fashion enthusiasts scurry to take notes of

Tamannaah Bhatia rounded off her red carpet look with chunky silver bracelets and dangling earrings

Tamannaah Bhatia's side-parted wavy locks sealed the deal on this look

For glam picks, Tamannaah chose minimal eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, perfect brows and sharp contour

What are your thoughts on Tamannaah Bhatia's Desi red carpet look?

