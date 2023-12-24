Tamannaah Bhatia and sarees are truly a match made in heaven
The actress looked pure elegance in a turquoise green satin-silk saree
Tamannaah paired her six yards of wonder with a half-sleeved blouse decked in silver diamantes
Tamannaah graced the red carpet in a desi look, leaving fashion enthusiasts scurry to take notes of
Tamannaah Bhatia rounded off her red carpet look with chunky silver bracelets and dangling earrings
Tamannaah Bhatia's side-parted wavy locks sealed the deal on this look
For glam picks, Tamannaah chose minimal eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, perfect brows and sharp contour
What are your thoughts on Tamannaah Bhatia's Desi red carpet look?
