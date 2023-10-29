Tamannaah Bhatia sets the bar high for festive fashion in sequined black chiffon saree

29 Oct, 2023

Onam Gupta

Tamannaah Bhatia looked ultra-glamorous in a black sequin saree and teamed it with matching sleeveless blouse

Tamannaah, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself looking stunning as ever in a traditional look.

Subtle eyeshadow with fluttery eyelashes and nude lip shade completed Tamannaah's dewy makeup

Tamannaah Bhatia struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Her soft and messy curls gave finishing touch to her ethereal look

Tamannaah Bhatia complemented her exquisite look with minimal jewels

How would you rate Tamannaah's festive fashion?

