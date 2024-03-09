Tamannah Bhatia Blooms in Monochromatic Saree With Pearl Embellished Blouse
09 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Tamannah Bhatia looks drop dead gorgeous in saree with minimal makeup.
Tamannah Bhatia wore Nachiket Bharve's white saree with sequin black border.
The pearl embellished petal shaped blouse amplified the whole look.
The stylish backless flowers studded with pearl added the dash of contemporary.
Keeping it simple, subtle and elegant Tamannah paired her saree look with high bun and flower shaped ear stud.
Tamannah Bhatia aced the dewy look with smokey eyes and nude glossy lip shade.
