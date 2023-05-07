Tara Sutaria wore a stunning blush pink-coloured gown in the latest photos.
Tara Sutaria's looked like a vision in a strapless pink gown with a plunging square neckline.
Tara Sutaria's looks mesmerising in centre parted strands for the event.
Tara Sutaria's pink gown featured a thigh-high slit on the side.
Tara Sutaria accessorised with a bracelet, statement ring and high heel pumps.
Tara Sutaria's bodycon gown accentuated her hourglass figure at the NMACC event.
Tara Sutaria glammed up with pink lip shade, rosy tint and shimmery eyes.
Tara Sutaria made several heads turn at the NMACC musical event.
Tara Sutaria's fans called her princess in a blush pink gown.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Players To Watch Out For