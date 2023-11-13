Tara Sutaria is the epitome of beauty and elegance in stunning traditional orange lehenga

13 Nov, 2023

Onam Gupta

Tara Sutaria dropped pictures in an orange embroidered lehenga with deep-neck choli

Tara Sutaria struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Tara Sutaria was all decked up in a stunning orange ensemble for Diwali 2023

For glam picks, Tara Sutaria chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, fluttery eyelashes, glossy lips, perfect brows and sharp contour

Tara Sutaria gets festive ready in a orange lehenga and deep-neck choli

For accessories, Tara took the glammed-up route in a stunning choker neckpiece, jhumkas and maangtika.

