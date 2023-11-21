Tara Sutaria turned 28 on 19th November. She chose an old-school glamour theme for her birthday

21 Nov, 2023

Onam Gupta

Tara Sutaria made several hearts blush in stunning embellished ensemble

Tara Sutaria went the glamorous route in a champagne-embellished top and matching bodycon skirt.

For glam picks, Tara chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, blushed cheek, sharp contour and glowing skin.

Tara Sutaria never fails to earn her spot in the fashion headlines

Tara Sutaria embodies elegance with her on-point glam and sizzling birthday ensemble.

Tara Sutaria had a great time enjoying her birthday with family and friends

In pictures, We see Tara Sutaria cutting the cake with her sister Pia Sutaria

Tara Sutaria celebrated 28th birthday with her Twin sister Pia Sutaria

