Tara Sutaria gave us a glimpse of her stunning avatar in a Royal blue silk saree.
Tara Sutaria is truly made for ethnic numbers and there is no doubt about it.
For glam picks, Tara Sutaria chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips and sharp contour
Tara Sutaria's plunging neckline blouse with thin straps enhanced her traditional attire
Tara Sutaria's royal blue saree is just what a modern-day ethnic dream looks like
For accessories, Tara chose diamond bracelet and statement earrings to amp up the attire
Tara's open silky middle-parted locks gave a finishing touch to her OTTD
