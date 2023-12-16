Tara Sutaria delivers magical charm no matter what she wears

16 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Tara turns a sultry gothic queen in a strappy black corset top that features a sweetheart neckline.

Tara Sutaria is an absolute fashionista and there are no two ways about it

Tara Sutaria teamed her sexy corset top with a matching mini-skirt

Tara Sutaria accessorised her retro look with black hoops and an edgy flower choker

Tara captioned her post, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas"

For glam picks, Tara chose a dewy-glam base, mauve lip shade, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks and sharp contour

Tara Sutaria rounded off her festive OOTD with a middle-parted sleek bun.

