Tara Sutaria's 7 MOST Stunning Saree And Lehenga Looks
As Tara Sutaria turned a year old today, here's a look back at some of her most stunning Indian attires for festivals and weddings.
Tara Sutaria oozes elegance in a red and golden saree with a strapless blouse.
Tara Sutaria looked regal in a black floral print saree with pearl necklace and gajra.
Tara Sutaria took away our breath in an ice-blue-coloured silk saree with a V-neck bralette.
Tara Sutaria serves modern-day bride goals in a rani pink-coloured lehenga with a plunging sweetheart neckline.
Tara Sutaria paints the town red in georgette with a hot backless blouse and magnificent jhumkas.
Tara Sutaria shells out glamorous diva vibes in a pink embellished lehenga with a stunning choli blouse.
Tara Sutaria looks like a retro queen in an embellished golden saree with a matching blouse and red rose tucked in the hair bun.
Tara Sutaria shines brighter than the sun in an orange and golden-coloured lehenga with a deep neckline blouse.
