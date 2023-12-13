Taylor Swift's Net Worth: Inside Her Record Breaking Music Tour, Real Estate, Lavish Lifestyle and More
13 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Swift is an American singer, songwriter and currently one of the most famous woman in the world.
Taylor Swift was enlisted as the World's 5th Most Powerful Women by Forbes Magazine.
Taylor Swift's net worth as per Forbes report in June is $740 million. However it probably has increased to an estimated $1.1 billion post October.
Taylor Swift net worth is majorly comprised of her music labels, tours and more.
As per Forbes, she made over $500 million from music royalties and tours, nearly $190 million post first leg of Eras tours and $35 million from initial screening of the movie.
Swift also has significantly invested in real estate. She own an apartment in NYC reportedly of over $50 million.
As per reports by Bloomberg it could be nearly $110 million.
She also has a million dollar worth places in Nashville, Rhode Island, Beverly Hills.
The singer is said to have a luxurious car collection that speaks of - Mercedes Benz, Pink Chevy Silverado, a Porche 911 Turbo and more.
With the 'Swifties' nation in her support, she earns significant amount from her merchandise as well.
Taylor's brand endorsements are not known in numbers but are rumoured to be worth a lot.
