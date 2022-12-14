Tejasswi dropped bombshell pictures in a black latex gown.
14 Dec, 2022
Tejasswi's latex gown featured a thigh-high slit.
Tejasswi's sultry black gown won hearts of her fans.
Tejasswi halter neck gown featured a thigh-high slit and front cut-out.
Tejasswi radiated an unreal glow with her all-black look.
Tejasswi's makeup with those winged eyes took away the limelight.
Tejasswi rounded up her look with a sleek ponytail, black high heels and statement earrings.
