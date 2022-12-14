Tejasswi Prakash Oozes Oomph

Tejasswi dropped bombshell pictures in a black latex gown.

14 Dec, 2022

Tanya Garg

Tejasswi Prakash Sets Hearts on Fire

Tejasswi's latex gown featured a thigh-high slit.

14 Dec, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash Makes TejRan Fans Drool

Tejasswi's sultry black gown won hearts of her fans.

14 Dec, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash Raises Glam Quotient

Tejasswi halter neck gown featured a thigh-high slit and front cut-out.

14 Dec, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash Exudes Unreal Glow

Tejasswi radiated an unreal glow with her all-black look.

14 Dec, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash Steals The Limelight

Tejasswi's makeup with those winged eyes took away the limelight.

14 Dec, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash Looks Like Badass

Tejasswi rounded up her look with a sleek ponytail, black high heels and statement earrings.

14 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kajol Brings Back Retro Magic in Red Polka Dot Saree

 Find Out More