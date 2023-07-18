Priyanka Chopra is a bonafide global icon. The actor was already on the radar as a model when she was crowned Miss World in 2000.
She stepped her foot into Bollywood with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003 and has been a treat to watch on-screen ever since
Priyanka made big waves in 2008 when the film, fashion was released. Her beautiful lips and lashes were the focus of her look ever since.
At the IIFA Awards in 2009, Chopra embraced big hair and highlights. Well, fans loved her desi-look at an award function.
In 2012, PeeCee transformed her hairdo and went with long locks and bangs
From 2013 through to 2014, she experimented with multiple hairdos and moved to bright lip colours.
Chopra's sleek hairstyles and regular eye makeup looks continued to impressed everyone
She has always been experimental with her red-carpet looks. Priyanka has embraced every theme of the look with full class and elegance.
Priyanka even tried hair extensions that she wore straight and lightened at a promotional event.
Whether, it's minimal or glam, Chopra always knows how to stand out with confidence and class.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Minimalist And Small Tattoo Designs With Meanings