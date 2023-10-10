Things To Avoid in Bedroom To Make It Vastu Perfect

10 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

Placing bed infront of entrance door.

Avoid keeping bedroom’s direction in north-east.

Placing the book shelf in north-east direction must be avoided.

For perfect Vastu avoid buying dark coloured furniture.

Avoid placing a mirror in front of bed.

Do not keep the TV in front of the bed.

Avoid placing your wardrobe in north-east direction as it can attract bad vastu.

