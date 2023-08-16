Arinjay: Victory over evil, One who wins over all the evils, Destroyer of Demons, Protector
Abhimanyu: Self-respect; Passionate; Heroic; Arjuna's Son
Adinath: The First Lord; Lord Vishnu.
Agasthya: Name Of A Sage; One Who Humbles Even The Mountain
Aatish: Name Of Lord Ganesh; Fire; Sacred; Purifying; Brilliance.
Akarsh: Attractive, Attractive, As great as sky, all pervading, one who's charm cannot be avoided
Amrit: Nectar; ambrosia; water of life
Arjun: lustrous, shiny white (as that of silver), color of the lightning; of the milk; of silver; made of silver
Aashman: Son of the sun;, Son of the sun
Angad: Bracelet; Warrior; Beautifully Formed
