Naming your baby girl after a river can be a unique and beautiful choice.

24 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Here are ten baby girl names inspired by Narmada river.

Rev: The sacred Narmada river; Moving

Induja: Narmada river; Born of the Moon

Narmada: One who arouses tender feelings in others; River Narmada

Narmadha: One who arouses tender feelings in others; River Narmada

Neeva: One of the 1000 names of river Narmada; The Sun

Poorvaganga: River Narmada

Rehwa: An ancient name of river Narmada

Amritnarmada

Tarangini: River

Nirmala: "pure" or "clean"

Top 10 Baby Names Inspired By River Narmada

