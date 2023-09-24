Top 10 Baby Names Inspired By River Narmada

Naming your baby girl after a river can be a unique and beautiful choice.
24 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here are ten baby girl names inspired by Narmada river.
Rev: The sacred Narmada river; Moving
Induja: Narmada river; Born of the Moon
Narmada: One who arouses tender feelings in others; River Narmada
Narmadha: One who arouses tender feelings in others; River Narmada
Neeva: One of the 1000 names of river Narmada; The Sun
Poorvaganga: River Narmada
Rehwa: An ancient name of river Narmada
Nirmala: "pure" or "clean"
