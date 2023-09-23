Top 10 Baby Names Inspired By River Yamuna

23 Sep, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Yamuna

Kalindi- Another name for River Yamuna

Yamuna Devi as is a Sanskrit name that means the goddess Yamuna.

Yamuna Priya as it is a Sanskrit name that means the beloved of Yamuna.

Yamika as it is a Sanskrit name that means the one who is like the Yamuna river.

Yamini as it is a Sanskrit name that means the one who belongs to the night.

Yamuna Nandan as is a Sanskrit name that means the son of Yamuna.

Taranija as it is a Sanskrit name that means the one who crosses the ocean.

