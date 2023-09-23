Top 10 Baby Names Inspired By River Yamuna
23 Sep, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Kalindi- Another name for River Yamuna
Yamuna Devi as is a Sanskrit name that means the goddess Yamuna.
Yamuna Priya as it is a Sanskrit name that means the beloved of Yamuna.
Yamika as it is a Sanskrit name that means the one who is like the Yamuna river.
Yamini as it is a Sanskrit name that means the one who belongs to the night.
Yamuna Nandan as is a Sanskrit name that means the son of Yamuna.
Taranija as it is a Sanskrit name that means the one who crosses the ocean.
