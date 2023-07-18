1. Top 10 Best-Selling Books List of All Times: The Bible - 5 billion

18 Jul, 2023

India.com Lifestyle Staff

2. The Quran - 3 billion

3. The Little Red Book: Quotations from Chairman Mao - 900 million

4. Don Quixote - 500 million

5. Selected Articles of Chairman Mao - 450 million

6. A Tale of Two Cities - 200 million

7. The Lord of the Rings - 150 million

8. The Book of Mormon - 150 million

9. A Little Princess - 140 million

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone - 120 million

