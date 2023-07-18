1. Top 10 Best-Selling Books List of All Times: The Bible - 5 billion
2. The Quran - 3 billion
3. The Little Red Book: Quotations from Chairman Mao - 900 million
4. Don Quixote - 500 million
5. Selected Articles of Chairman Mao - 450 million
6. A Tale of Two Cities - 200 million
7. The Lord of the Rings - 150 million
8. The Book of Mormon - 150 million
9. A Little Princess - 140 million
10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone - 120 million
