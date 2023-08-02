Mrunal Thakur won hearts with her dainty black bindi on her white ethnic wear with black borders.
Katrina Kaif rocked her black bindi with her bright red saree and jhumkas.
Alia Bhatt pulled off a bindi with a pastel saree and rose-adorned hair.
Kiara Advani styled her indo-western outfit with a black bindi.
Deepika Padukone styled her red bindi with a heavy kanjeevaram saree and statement jewellery.
Kareena Kapoor channelises her desi Bebo in a beautiful red bindi with a green saree and matching diamond necklace.
Priyanka Chopra is truly our desi girl in bindi and silk saree.
Kajol looks like a true Maharashtrian in a big bindi and Nath.
Aishwarya Rai flaunts her glamorous side with a sparkly bindi.
Rekha continues her fashionable affair with a bindi.
