Top 10 Children's Books Of All Time
10 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle- A little caterpillar that hatches from an egg and starts devouring everything it comes across.
And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell- The tale of Roy and Silo, two male penguins who start a family together.
Babies Around the World by Puck- Greet foreign babies when travelling the world from dawn until dusk.
Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown- It depicts a bunny wishing everyone and everything a good night: "Goodbye, chamber.
Corduroy by Don Freeman- A tiny bear that lives at a department store and is ready for a particular someone to bring it home.
Dream Big, Little One by Vashti Harrison- Big dreams will be sparked by this ideal nighttime board book.
Llama Llama Red Pajama by Anna Dewdney- Baby Llama creates a full-blown llama tantrum around bedtime! cradled in bed by his mother.
My Name Is Malala by Malala Yousafzai- Yousafzai's early years, her father's control over schools, and her activism.
Snow Family by Daniel Kirk- A family makes a life-like snow child, while a group of mischievous snow children watch on a gorgeous winter day.
The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats- Illustrates a child's amazement at a new world and their want to record and preserve that excitement forever.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Motivational Short Stories On Personal Growth