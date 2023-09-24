Top 10 Cute Names For Your Pet Cat
24 Sep, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Luna as Luna is a beautiful name that means moon in Spanish
Lily as Lily is a beautiful and feminine name that means pure in Latin.
Max as Max is a short and sweet name that means greatest in Latin
Sophie as Sophie is a graceful and elegant name that means wisdom in Greek.
Charlie as Charlie is a playful and mischievous name that means free man in German.
Leo as Leo is a strong and regal name that means lion in Latinful Italian name that means beautiful.
Bella as Bella is a beautiful Italian name that means beautiful.
Oliver as Oliver is a classic English name that means olive tree.
Nala as Nala is a beautiful African name that means gift.
Milo as Milo is a short and sweet name that means soldier in German
