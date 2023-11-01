Top 10 Facts about The Great Warrior Arjuna - AI Images
01 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Arjuna was the third of the five Pandava brothers, and he was known for his skill as an archer and one of the great warriors.
Arjuna was married to several women, including Draupadi, who was married to all five Pandava brothers.
The only fighter who could beat Karna in battle was Arjuna.
Lord Krishna's favourite student, Arjuna, learned the concepts of duty and dharma from him.
He was famous for being a gifted musician who could play a variety of instruments, including the flute.
During the Kurukshetra War, Arjuna was responsible for the death of his son, Abhimanyu.
Arjuna was devoted to his elder brother Yudhishthira throughout his life, and the two had a very close relationship.
Arjuna was the only Pandava who went to heaven in his mortal body and was taken by Lord Indra.
