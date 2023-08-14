Top 10 Quotes by Gautam Buddha
"Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without."- Gautam Buddha
"The mind is everything. What you think you become."- Gautam Buddha
"Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth."- Gautam Buddha
"Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship."- Gautam Buddha
"Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have."- Gautam Buddha
"The only real failure in life is not to be true to the best one knows."- Gautam Buddha
"To keep the body in good health is a duty... otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear."- Gautam Buddha
"An insincere and evil friend is more to be feared than a wild beast; a wild beast may wound your body, but an evil friend will wound your mind."- Gautam Buddha
"Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared."- Gautam Buddha
"In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you."- Gautam Buddha
