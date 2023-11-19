Top 10 Famous Temples Must Visit in Ahmedabad

Akshardham Temple is a modern temple complex dedicated to the Hindu god Swaminarayan with shrines, sculptures, and exhibitions. It is a well-known tourist attraction and a must-see for anyone interested in Hindu culture
The Hanumanji Mandir is a large and popular temple dedicated to the Lord Hanuman. The temple is well-known for its gold-plated Hanuman statue and is a popular pilgrimage destination for devotees
Goddess Bhadrakali, a form of Goddess Durga, is honored at the Bhadrakali Maa Temple. It is well-known for its annual Navratri festival, which draws hundreds of thousands of devotees
The ISKCON Temple is a modern temple dedicated to Lord Krishna. The temple is well-known for its stunning architecture and tranquil atmosphere
Shree Jagannath Temple is a manifestation of Lord Vishnu, is honored at Shree Jagannath Temple. It is well-known for its annual Rath Yatra festival, which draws hundreds of thousands of devotees
Modhera Sun Temple is an 11th-century temple dedicated to Surya, the Sun God. It is famous for its intricate carvings and for reflecting sunlight into its inner sanctum
Shree Swami Narayan Temple is a Hindu reformer Lord Swaminarayan's temple. It is well-known for its lovely architecture and peaceful atmosphere
Hutheesing Jain Temple, built in the 16th century, is famous for its intricate carvings and marble work. It honors Adinath, the first Jain Tirthankara
Vaishno Devi Temple is a beautiful holy place dedicated to Goddess Vaishno, who is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Durga
The Devendrashwar Mahadev Temple is an ancient Shiva temple. It is one of Ahmedabad's oldest temples and is known for its tranquil atmosphere
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs AUS World Cup Final: 9 Foods You Just Cannot Miss When in Ahmedabad