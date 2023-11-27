Top 10 Hindu Baby Names Inspired by Lord Kartikeya

27 Nov, 2023

Kritika Vaid

The meaning of Kartikeya is : Son of Lord Shiva, Brave, Vigorous, Active and Inspiring with courage

Shaurya name means brave, hero and power

Sahas name beans valour, bravery, happy, laughing, A person of great bravery

Prabir: An excellent warrior, king, chief, brave, A brave person who is a hero

Raghvuveer name means Lord Rama, Brave Descendent Of Raghu.

Dhiren: Someone who is strong

Kulvir name means brave soul of the community

Dhriti: An Indian girl name which means brave.

Divija: A name for someone born in the sky or for a warrior.

Sartha name means courageous and bold

Paurush name means powerful

