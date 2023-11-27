Top 10 Hindu Baby Names Inspired by Lord Kartikeya
27 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
The meaning of Kartikeya is : Son of Lord Shiva, Brave, Vigorous, Active and Inspiring with courage
Shaurya name means brave, hero and power
Sahas name beans valour, bravery, happy, laughing, A person of great bravery
Prabir: An excellent warrior, king, chief, brave, A brave person who is a hero
Raghvuveer name means Lord Rama, Brave Descendent Of Raghu.
Dhiren: Someone who is strong
Kulvir name means brave soul of the community
Dhriti: An Indian girl name which means brave.
Divija: A name for someone born in the sky or for a warrior.
Sartha name means courageous and bold
Paurush name means powerful
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Traditional Outfits To Steal From Kiara Advani’s Closet