Turmeric milk is an antioxidant-rich drink that helps to improve immunity.
Homemade beetroot juice can help to boost immunity levels by adding to your diet.
Honey and cinnamon tea reduce cholesterol levels and improve overall immunity.
Brew a hot ginger tea with a pinch of honey and cinnamon to reap the benefits during weather change.
Chamomile tea can help to reduce stress and aid your immune system.
Pomegranate juice helps to boost your immunity level with its rich Vitamin C contents.
Carrot orange juice contains lots of nutrients like Vitamin C, calcium, and iron that help to strengthen your immunity.
Probiotic smoothies contain yoghurt, berries, nuts and fruit. They are healthy to drink during weather changes.
You can try mint leaves in tea along with lemon slices to boost your immunity.
Warm matcha tea, a good source of catechins which increase your body's heat generation, is a fantastic choice for the winter season.
