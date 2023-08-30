Top 10 Indian Baby Names Picked By ChatGPT
30 Aug, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Aryan- Denoting noble or honorable.
Anika- Meaning grace or sweetness.
Riya - Signifying singer or melody.
Ishani- Referring to goddess or wife of Lord Shiva.
Aarav - Meaning peaceful or calm
Arjun- Derived from a legendary warrior in Hindu mythology
Aanya - Signifying grace or favor.
Avani - Representing earth or nature.
Vihaan - Translating to dawn or morning.
Advik - Meaning unique or incomparable.
