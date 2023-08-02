Aloe vera: It works as air-cleaner, oxygen producer, and removes toxins from air.
02 Aug, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Areca Palm: These tropical trees produce a lot of oxygen and remove dangerous pollutants.
Gerbera Daisy: It serves as a wonderful source of oxygen by eliminating contaminants from air.
Money Plant: Known for their ability to produce a large amount of oxygen, even at night.
Peace Lily: They are easy to maintain and are great source of increasing oxygen indoors.
Pothos: A fantastic plant for improving indoor air quality and oxygen production.
Snake Plant: It is noted for its remarkable efficiency in producing oxygen.
Spider Plant: One of the easiest and fantastic oxygen-producing indoor plants.
Tulsi: It is known for producing oxygen and absorbing hazardous poisons.
Weeping Fig: It is said to increase oxygen levels and filter out hazardous toxins.
