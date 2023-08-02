Aloe vera: It works as air-cleaner, oxygen producer, and removes toxins from air.

02 Aug, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Areca Palm: These tropical trees produce a lot of oxygen and remove dangerous pollutants.

Gerbera Daisy: It serves as a wonderful source of oxygen by eliminating contaminants from air.

Money Plant: Known for their ability to produce a large amount of oxygen, even at night.

Peace Lily: They are easy to maintain and are great source of increasing oxygen indoors.

Pothos: A fantastic plant for improving indoor air quality and oxygen production.

Snake Plant: It is noted for its remarkable efficiency in producing oxygen.

Spider Plant: One of the easiest and fantastic oxygen-producing indoor plants.

Tulsi: It is known for producing oxygen and absorbing hazardous poisons.

Weeping Fig: It is said to increase oxygen levels and filter out hazardous toxins.

