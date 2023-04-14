Top 10 Inspirational Quotes by Subhash Chandra Bose for Students
14 Apr, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Give me blood and I will give you freedom.
Freedom is not given - it is taken
It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood.
No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.
One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.
The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are
Nationalism is inspired by the highest ideals of the human race, satyam
A true soldier needs both military and spiritual training.
