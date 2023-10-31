Top 10 Interesting Diwali Facts For Kids
1 - Diwali isn’t just a festival for Hindus - it’s also celebrated by Sikhs and Jains too.
2 - More than 800 million people celebrate the festival.
3 - Diwali means ‘row of lights’ in Sanskrit, which is an ancient Indian language.
4 - The festival is about light (or good) triumphing over dark (or evil), which is one reason why people light oil lamps.
5 - Different states celebrate Diwali differently. For example, people in Bengal celebrate the God Kali.
6 - As well as lights, people draw colourful patterns on the floor to invite the gods into their homes, which is known as Rangoli.
7 - In the United Kingdom, the city of Leicester hosts the largest Diwali celebration outside of India.
8 - Another way they attract Lakshmi is through vibrant fireworks displays.
9 - People exchange gifts and cook food during the festival.
10 - The total cost of firecrackers every year amounts to over one billion dollars!
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Easy Outfit Combinations You Already Have in Your Wardrobe