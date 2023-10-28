Top 10 Lipstick Shades for Indian Skin Tone for Karwa Chauth 2023

28 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Deep Rose is a classic and elegant shade that is perfect for any occasion

Brick Red is a warm and inviting shade that is ideal for a cozy winter look

Burgundy is a rich and luxurious shade that is ideal for a glitzy evening

Dusty Apricot is a warm and sophisticated shade that is ideal for a special occasion

Fuchsia is a vibrant and fun shade that is perfect for making a splash

Mauve is a soft, romantic shade that is ideal for a classic look

Plum is a bold and seductive shade that is ideal for adding a touch of mystery to any outfit

The hue rose pink is a feminine and flattering color that looks good on all skin tones

Terracotta is a striking and earthy shade that is ideal for making a statement

Wine Red is a rich, sophisticated shade that is ideal for a special occasion

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Poems Of Robert Frost

 Find Out More