Top 10 Mental Health Quotes By Deepika Padukone
18 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Your mental health is more important than the test, the interview, the lunch date, the meeting, the family dinner, and the grocery run.
You don't have to be positive all the time. It's perfectly okay to feel sad, angry, annoyed, frustrated, scared, or anxious.
Mental illness isn't something that should be swept under the carpet.
Depression is a common yet serious medical illness; it's important to talk about it and seek help.
There is no shame in seeking help and working on yourself.
It's okay not to be okay as long as you are not giving up.
The more we talk about it, the less it will be considered a taboo.
I have fought my own battle with depression, and it was important for me to bring a little awareness about it to others.
The toughest part of the journey for me was not understanding what I was feeling or experiencing. Not being able to explain to people what it was. The diagnosis itself felt like a massive relief.
