Top 10 Mind Blowing Lehengas From Kiara Advani’s Collection
14 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kiara Advani looks phenomenal in this yellow lehenga and embellished blouse.
The diva opted for a blended tye-dye lehenga with a mirror work blouse to amp up the look.
The actress went all out by choosing this beautiful multi-colour lehenga for her mehndi.
The Bollywood queen looks like a royal princess in this velvet maroon lehenga with golden blends.
The diva is seemingly inspired by pastel tones and opted for this blush pink lehenga to keep the look minimal yet classy.
Kiara has a brilliant way of keeping her looks subtle yet elegant, just like choosing this blue lehenga or a girlish look.
The Bollywood actress opted for a bold look in this metallic lehenga with embellishments all over.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Latest Chic Multi-Colour Blouse Designs 2023 For All Body Types