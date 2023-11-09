Top 10 Monthly Goals For Self-Care

09 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Try to avoid using your phone or laptop while feeling low.

Buy yourself flowers or anything else that you love.

Cooking is a self-care therapy as it helps improve your mood.

Create small goals to stay focused and motivated.

Declutter your space and clean your space once in a while.

Do something that brings you happiness.

Host a game night and have a great time with your loved ones.

Listen to the self-care podcast to believe in loving yourself.

Make a morning or evening routine for yourself and stick to it till the end of the month.

Try new hairstyles to experiment with your look.

Thanks For Reading!

