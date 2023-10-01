Interchange by Willem de Kooning: Billionaire Ken Griffin this in 2015 for $300 million.

01 Oct, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Le Rêve by Pablo Picasso: Billionaire Steven A Cohen bought it for $155 million in 2013, around $194 million today.

Les Femmes d'Alger by Pablo Picasso: Sold for over $200 million in a Christie's New York auction.

No. 5 1948 by Jackson Pollock: David Geffen sold it for more than $200 million.

Nu couché by Amedeo Modigliani: It sold for $170.4 million in a Christie's 2015 auction.

Number 17A by Jackson Pollock: Billionaire Ken Griffin bought it in 2015 for $200 million.

Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I by Gustav Klimt: Ronald S Lauder bought it for $135 million in 2006; $196 million today.

Salvator Mundi by Leonardo Da Vinci: The most expensive art deal ever! This painting was sold for $450 million.

The Standard Bearer by Rembrandt: Bought by the Netherlands government for $198 million.

Wasserschlangen II by Gustav Klimt: Sold by an intermediary for $230 million and paid $112 million to the seller.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By 'Hope'

 Find Out More