Interchange by Willem de Kooning: Billionaire Ken Griffin this in 2015 for $300 million.
01 Oct, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Le Rêve by Pablo Picasso: Billionaire Steven A Cohen bought it for $155 million in 2013, around $194 million today.
Les Femmes d'Alger by Pablo Picasso: Sold for over $200 million in a Christie's New York auction.
No. 5 1948 by Jackson Pollock: David Geffen sold it for more than $200 million.
Nu couché by Amedeo Modigliani: It sold for $170.4 million in a Christie's 2015 auction.
Number 17A by Jackson Pollock: Billionaire Ken Griffin bought it in 2015 for $200 million.
Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I by Gustav Klimt: Ronald S Lauder bought it for $135 million in 2006; $196 million today.
Salvator Mundi by Leonardo Da Vinci: The most expensive art deal ever! This painting was sold for $450 million.
The Standard Bearer by Rembrandt: Bought by the Netherlands government for $198 million.
Wasserschlangen II by Gustav Klimt: Sold by an intermediary for $230 million and paid $112 million to the seller.
